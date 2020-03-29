US Capital Advisors Comments on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 457,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 318,002 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

