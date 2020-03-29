UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Issues Earnings Results

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

UTSI opened at $1.86 on Friday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.