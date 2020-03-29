Uwe Boettcher Buys 30,000 Shares of Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) Stock

Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) insider Uwe Boettcher bought 30,000 shares of Xtek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$12,900.00 ($9,148.94).

Shares of XTE stock opened at A$0.43 ($0.30) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25. Xtek Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.39 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of A$0.97 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

