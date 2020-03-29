ValuEngine Lowers PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PERSIMMON/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $46.23 on Thursday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PERSIMMON/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.70%.

About PERSIMMON/ADR

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

