Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.