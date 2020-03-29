Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

