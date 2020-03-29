VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Stake Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.12% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 79,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of CIL stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

