Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VFF stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.56. The stock has a market cap of $287.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$467,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,441,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,530,783.61.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.