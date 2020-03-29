Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading Down 9.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) fell 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.38, 10,899,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,526,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,360,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

