Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $605.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

