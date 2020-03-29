Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) vs. Leisure Acquisition (NYSE:GPAQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Leisure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivint Smart Home and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.46%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18% Leisure Acquisition N/A 10.94% 0.45%

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Leisure Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Leisure Acquisition

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.