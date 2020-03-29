VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Update

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 884,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 27th total of 606,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in VolitionRX in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in VolitionRX in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in VolitionRX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRX in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in VolitionRX in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.10 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

