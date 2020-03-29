Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after buying an additional 126,690 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,094,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 546,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNO. Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.