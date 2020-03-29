W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $340.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.62.

NYSE:GWW opened at $247.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

