Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 168.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the period.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HCC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $564.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.