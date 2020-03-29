Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

NASDAQ:WW opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.