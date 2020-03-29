Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 27th total of 10,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after acquiring an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794,700 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $672.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.