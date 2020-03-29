William B. Stilley III Acquires 12,348 Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 12,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,953.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,285 shares in the company, valued at $794,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

