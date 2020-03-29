William Blair Comments on Catalent Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

