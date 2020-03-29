WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.08, approximately 12,604,372 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,541,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in WPX Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WPX Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after buying an additional 1,901,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after buying an additional 2,071,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,975,000 after buying an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,003,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,489,000 after buying an additional 585,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

