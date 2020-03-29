Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Down 10.2%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.66, 3,945,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,639,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

