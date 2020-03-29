XP (NYSE:XP) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.26, approximately 954,176 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,748,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

XP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XP. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

About XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

