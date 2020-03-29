Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $2.97 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

