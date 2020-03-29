Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.74). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Revance Therapeutics.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of RVNC opened at $15.59 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $866.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.