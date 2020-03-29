Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Hold

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,255 shares of company stock worth $12,366,731. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,833,000 after buying an additional 451,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 669,969 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,159 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

