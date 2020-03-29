Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

