Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Sell

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRWSY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.