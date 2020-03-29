Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to “Hold”

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OCSL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of OCSL opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $83,114,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 94,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $514,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 381,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

