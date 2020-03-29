Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 4.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

