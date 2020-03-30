$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $858.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $217.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

