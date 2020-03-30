$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $247.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.83. The company has a market cap of $248.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

