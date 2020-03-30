$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.15.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.