$118.59 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce sales of $118.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $83.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $528.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $569.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $618.87 million, with estimates ranging from $474.80 million to $676.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $396.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.