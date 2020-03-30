125 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $218.48 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

