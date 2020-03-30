$18.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to post $18.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.51 billion. Boeing reported sales of $22.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $86.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.81 billion to $96.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.32 billion to $103.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

BA stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00, a PEG ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.32. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.