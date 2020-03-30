202 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,110.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,327.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,319.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,507.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

