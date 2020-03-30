$233.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $233.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.10 million and the highest is $235.60 million. Bank Ozk reported sales of $249.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $926.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.28 million to $938.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $949.65 million, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $982.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

OZK stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,119 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

