$233.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $233.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.10 million and the highest is $235.60 million. Bank Ozk reported sales of $249.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $926.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.28 million to $938.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $949.65 million, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $982.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

OZK stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,119 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.