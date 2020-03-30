29,020 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $423.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

