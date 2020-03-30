3,302 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Diageo accounts for about 0.4% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,410 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $125.71 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

