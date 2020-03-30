3,928 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,922,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $12,970,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

ITRI opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.