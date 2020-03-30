41,854 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after buying an additional 143,048 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

