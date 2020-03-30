5,369 Shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 589,504 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,886,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 183,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

