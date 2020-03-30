$576.42 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $576.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $567.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.70 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $477.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.