6,179 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UTX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $97.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.