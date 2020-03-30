$627.18 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $627.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.00 million and the highest is $629.60 million. Teleflex reported sales of $613.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of TFX opened at $282.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average of $348.56. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,671,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

