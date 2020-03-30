6,648 Shares in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FBL Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

FFG stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

