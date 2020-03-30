$70.96 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce $70.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.30 million. Appian posted sales of $59.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $297.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $298.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at $285,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,166 in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Appian by 1,432.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Appian by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.96. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

