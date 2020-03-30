825 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE UN opened at $47.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

