8,310 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

