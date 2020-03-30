$9.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to report $9.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.22 billion and the lowest is $7.24 billion. Nike posted sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $40.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 billion to $42.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.91 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.23 on Monday. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.